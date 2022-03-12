Inicio Iquique al Día IQUIQUE AL DÍA 89 – ROLANDO JIMENEZ Vocero Movilh Iquique al Día IQUIQUE AL DÍA 89 – ROLANDO JIMENEZ Vocero Movilh 12 marzo, 2022 7 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Print Artículo relacionadosMás del autor Iquique al Día IQUIQUE AL DÍA 89 – PRESENTACIÓN Iquique al Día IQUIQUE AL DÍA 89 – Cambio de Gobierno Iquique al Día IQUIQUE AL DÍA 89 – MANUEL FERNÁNDEZ ex Seremi Salud Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuestaIngresa para dejar un comentario Siguenos en Nuestras Redes Sociales12,296FansMe gusta10,453SeguidoresSeguir27,100suscriptoresSuscribirte Ultimas Noticias Delegado presidencial asumió con cortes de ruta en la región 11 marzo, 2022 Una nueva generación asume el país 11 marzo, 2022 Oficialismo local espera pronto nombramiento de seremis 11 marzo, 2022 ¿Posibles divisiones en la nueva coalición de Gobierno?: El fantasma de... 11 marzo, 2022